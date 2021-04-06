iRobot expands product and service offerings to tap higher direct-to-consumer sales

Apr. 06, 2021 9:54 AM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)IRBTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) plans to diversify its product offerings with the introduction of the iRobot H1 handheld vacuum for cleaning hard-to-reach areas like couches, curtains and stairs.
  • It also launched new services that provide customers with greater purchase protection and flexibility and positive early test results from iRobot Select, its robot-as-a-service membership program.
  • The company's direct-to-consumer sales more than doubled in Q4 and represented 11% of FY20 revenue while it experienced strong demand from major retailers worldwide. (Read: Q4 earnings report).
  • In 2020, iRobot's connected customer base grew over 80% to 9.7M customers.
