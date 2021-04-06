AeroVironment receives multiple Puma 3 AE orders totaling $11M

Apr. 06, 2021 9:56 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)AVAVBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AeroVironment (AVAV +0.0%) announces four firm-fixed-price orders totaling ~$11.53M from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (‘NSPA’) for Puma™ 3 AE tactical UAS and initial spares packages.
  • The orders are part of a three-year base contract received from NSPA in January 2020. The contract includes an option for two additional years of logistics support for Raven®, Wasp® and Puma tactical UAS.
  • The total potential value of the multi-year contract is $80M, encompassing the procurement and sustainment of AeroVironment tactical UAS employed by the defense forces of several NATO countries.
