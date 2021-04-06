Apple price target trimmed despite raised Services forecasts
Apr. 06, 2021 9:56 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor42 Comments
- To reflect peer multiple compression on the firm's higher estimates, Morgan Stanley cuts Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $164 to $156 while maintaining an Overweight rating.
- A group of analysts including Katy Huberty raises Apple's Services revenue estimates to account for accelerating Google traffic acquisition cost-related revenue growth and strong App Store revenue. The firm expects Services revenue growth to accelerate by 6 points to 22% Y/Y in FY21, up from the prior 19% Y/Y growth estimate.
- Key quote: "However, multiple compression over the last 2 months, primarily at Apple's higher growth Services peers, more than offsets our higher revenue and earnings estimates,driving our new sum-of-the-parts based price target to $156,or 33xFY22 EPS, down from $164 previously."
- Separately, Cowen analysts forecast Services growth driven by the News+ product, which is "well positioned to not only benefit from incremental subscriber additions but also accelerating advertising revenue growth."
- The firm estimates that News platform revenue could grow from $1B in FY20 to $2.2B in FY23.
- Cowen maintains an Outperform rating and $153 price target on Apple.
- Recent news: In a podcast interview released yesterday, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at the company's Apple Car plans.