Amplitech Group gains 7% on new trial order from defence contractor
Apr. 06, 2021 10:05 AM ETAmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG)AMPGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Amplitech Group (OTCQB:AMPG) is up 7% in early-trading session after receiving a ~$0.12M trial order for its ultra-low noise amplifiers from a major defence contractor for Space program.
- The contract is for Amplitech's amplifiers developed for use in Space-borne satellites and probes that orbit around the earth at an altitude of up to 1000 km.
- "We have reached another important milestone, and we are pleased to announce that Amplitech Group has been selected by this industry giant as a viable source," says CEO Fawad Maqbool.
- Previously (March 29): AmpliTech rallies on backlog increasing to $2.2M