Planet 13 Holdings posts Q4 revenue growth despite widening loss
Apr. 06, 2021 Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PLNHF) By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- Nevada-based Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNHF +6.1%) failed to meet the consensus in its financial results for Q4 2020 as announced yesterday after the close.
- However, Q4 2020 revenue has expanded ~21.8% YoY to reach $16.5M with a $9.7M revenue for March 2021 identified as the highest single-month figure by Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.
- "Based on our performance in March 2021, it is clear that Las Vegas is back," he declared pointing to the yearly increase in revenue despite a 55% decline in tourism due to COVID-19.
- Given the progress made in Q1 and March, “it is clear that the improvements we made over the last year will pay dividends as normalcy returns to Las Vegas," noted Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13.
- However, the net loss for Q4 2020 has risen ~11.5% YoY to $2.9M while for the full year the net loss has climbed ~17.9% YoY to reach $7.9M on $70.5M of revenue that has surged ~10.8% YoY for the year.
- The cash stood at $79.0M as of 2020 year-end compared to ~$12.8M in the previous year.
