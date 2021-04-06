ServiceNow and Qualtrics form strategic partnership for joint solutions
Apr. 06, 2021 10:13 AM ETQualtrics International Inc. (XM)XMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Under a new strategic partnership, companies will be able to bring Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM) sentiment data into ServiceNow Customer and IT Workflows to visualize performance, discover service satisfaction drivers, and act on the insights.
- The new solutions will be available starting in H2 to joint customers through a phased joint go-to-market strategy.
- As part of the partnership, the companies will also expand their use of each other's solutions.
- "Empathy at mass scale is the business differentiator of the 21st century," says ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. "The digital world demands tailored, seamless, and integrated experiences for every customer and employee. Our partnership with Qualtrics will help customers turn insights into action and redefine the experience economy."
- Qualtrics shares are up 1.1% to $31.88.
- Qualtrics went public in January after spinning out from SAP, which remains the controlling shareholder.