BAE Systems nabs U.S. Air Force IDIQ contract up to $600M in value

Apr. 06, 2021 10:23 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)BAESYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +0.1%) received an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force with a value of up to $600M to supply the international fleet of F-16 aircraft with support equipment.
  • The 10-year contract includes training, engineering support, specialized test equipment, and more than 1.2K support equipment items.
  • The U.S. Air Force contract with BAE Systems will ensure support equipment for the fleet of F-16 aircraft in 25+ countries through 2031.
  • The company has delivered 100K+ support equipment and test systems.
