More on Magal Security Systems Q4 results
Apr. 06, 2021
- Magal Security Systems (MAGS +1.3%) reported Q4 revenue increase of 22.9% Y/Y to $29.2M.
- Revenue from Magal's Integrated Solutions Division represented ~67% of total revenue, while revenue from the Senstar Products Division represented ~33%.
- Senstar's revenue was $9.6M with 63% gross margin in the quarter and delivered ~20% EBITDA margin contribution to the consolidated EBITDA.
- Q4 Total gross margin declined 790 bps to 40.1% due to the change in the sales mix with a larger percentage of revenue coming from the Integrated Solutions Division.
- Operating margin declined 19 bps to 12%; EBITDA margin to declined 50 bps to 13.6%.
- Company’s cash, short term deposits and restricted deposits, net of bank debt, as of Dec 31, 2020, was $27.4M; the decline in cash balance was due to the payment of a cash dividend to shareholders totaling $25M in Dec. 2020.
- “We entered 2021 with a record backlog of ~$64M, out of which Senstar accounted for a record backlog of ~$14M.” said Mr. Dror Sharon, CEO.
- In Feb. 2021, the Co. announced the divestiture of Integrated Solutions Division improving the visibility of Senstar business and further strengthens the strong balance sheet to support the execution of long-term growth strategy.
