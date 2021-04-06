Old Republic stockholder urges title unit review, stock buyback, board overhaul

  • Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) rises 3.0% after Owl Creek Asset Management, whose investment funds own more than 2% of ORI shares, urges ORI's board to review options for its title business and start a disciplined share repurchase program.
  • The ORI stockholder also wants the company to review its classified board structure and its current board composition, as well as elect an independent chairman.
  • Owl Creek believes that the company can create more than 50% in incremental shareholder value if its suggestions are implemented.
  • The firm publicly released its letter to ORI's board after "failed attempts to constructively and privately engage with the company."
  • Suggests title business options to be considered should include a potential spinoff, sale, or Reverse Morris Trust transaction.
  • Believes the "market has never ascribed real positive value to the title business, even at peak share prices."
  • Says ORI's "general insurance business alone is worth more than the value attributed to the entire company, implying that the market is ascribing negative value to the third-largest title business in the country."
  • Has concerns about the board's organizational framework, its entrenched structure, lack of diversity, and "evasive shareholder communications practices."
  • See ORI's total return over the past year compared with title insurer STC, general insurers' AIG and TRV, and the S&P 500 in chart below.
  • SA contributor Aristofanis Papadatos calls ORI a cheaply valued 4.1%-yielding dividend aristocrat.
