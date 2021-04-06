Quidel, Integrated Computer Solutions team up for COVID-19 diagnostic instruments
Apr. 06, 2021 10:43 AM ETQuidel Corporation (QDEL)QDELBy: SA News Team
- Quidel (QDEL -0.5%) and Integrated Computer Solutions enter collaboration agreement on next-gen multiplex molecular diagnostic instruments for sars-cov-2/covid pathogen detection.
- Quidel has enlisted Integrated Computer Solutions’ team to be the application developer of the next-generation, fully integrated molecular diagnostic system for its Savanna platform.
- With Savanna, Quidel will deploy a future-proof in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) platform that’s flexible, scalable, configurable and secure.
- The low-cost, point-of-care testing platform allows for easy rapid results for disease states and conditions such as COVID-19, MRSA and HIV.
- Integrated Computer Solutions has collaborated with Quidel on other point-of-care technologies, which have received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA.