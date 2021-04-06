Scienjoy jumps 76% on team-up with Snipp for rewards program including bitcoin, NFTs
Apr. 06, 2021 Jason Aycock
- Micro cap live-streaming platform provider Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) has jumped 76% following a strategic alliance with Snipp Interactive that will explore bitcoin and non-fungible token rewards.
- Both companies will explore ways to integrate Snipp's "CARE" platform (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) into the Scienjoy mobile suite.
- Coordination will focus on two areas: First, merging Scienjoy's in-app currency solution with Snipp's loyalty and rewards engine to build a new loyalty and rewards system.
- Notably, the digital rewards include Scienjoy virtual currency, bitcoin gift cards, retailer gift cards, trinkets and more.
- And the two will work together to allow broadcasters to mint their own NFTs on Scienjoy's platform, and allow users to use loyalty/reward points to bid on and purchase NFT "mementos" from their favorite broadcasters.
- "With approximately 250 million users and 300,000 broadcasters across our ecosystem, we are well-positioned to help our partners increase their outreach efficacy," Scienjoy CEO Victor He says.