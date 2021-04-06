Hudbay Minerals jumps after BofA's double upgrade on bullish copper view

Apr. 06, 2021 11:25 AM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)HBMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Hudbay Minerals (HBM +4.7%) surges toward a seventh straight gain after Bank of America double upgrades shares to Buy from Underperform with a $9.50 price target, citing a "greatly improved outlook" for the miner's copper business given expectations that copper prices will rise.
  • "We see a greatly improved outlook for the copper business and BofA is bullish copper prices," BofA's Lawson Winder writes. "2022-23 copper production guidance was better than expected, while copper, gold and silver reserves were more than replaced."
  • Winder also notes Hudbay has reported improved life-of-mine plans for its Snow Lake and Constancia mines as well as encouraging drill results from its Copper World properties in Arizona.
  • Separately, Hudbay announced a "positive" preliminary economic assessment of its Mason copper project in Arizona, including a 27-year mine life with average annual copper production of 140K metric tons over the first 10 years.
  • Further upside is possible for Hudbay Minerals if copper prices remain strong, Peter Arendas writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
