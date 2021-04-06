Recruiter.com acquires artificial intelligence candidate sourcing tool, Upsider.ai
Apr. 06, 2021 11:26 AM ETRecruiter.com Group, Inc. (RCRT)RCRTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Recruiter.com (OTCQB:RCRT +4.3%) acquired Upsider.ai, an artificial intelligence sourcing software that automates candidate identification and engagement for enabling employers to make the best hires.
- "Upsider.ai's AI-based scoring engine analyzes millions of data sources to identify qualified candidates faster, cutting through the inefficiencies of the often unpredictable and traditionally expensive recruiting process," CEO Evan Sohn commented.
- The acquisition was closed on Mar.26 through an asset purchase agreement and was paid mainly in restricted common stock.
- There is a significant market opportunity for efficiency-driving tech solutions in the HR and recruitment space; currently, ~$130B is spent annually by companies seeking to hire suitable candidates.
- Upsider.ai's AI-based scoring engine and platform use machine learning and data science to help hiring teams quickly identify and engage the right talent.