Recruiter.com acquires artificial intelligence candidate sourcing tool, Upsider.ai

Apr. 06, 2021 11:26 AM ETRecruiter.com Group, Inc. (RCRT)RCRTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Recruiter.com (OTCQB:RCRT +4.3%) acquired Upsider.ai, an artificial intelligence sourcing software that automates candidate identification and engagement for enabling employers to make the best hires.
  • "Upsider.ai's AI-based scoring engine analyzes millions of data sources to identify qualified candidates faster, cutting through the inefficiencies of the often unpredictable and traditionally expensive recruiting process," CEO Evan Sohn commented.
  • The acquisition was closed on Mar.26 through an asset purchase agreement and was paid mainly in restricted common stock.
  • There is a significant market opportunity for efficiency-driving tech solutions in the HR and recruitment space; currently, ~$130B is spent annually by companies seeking to hire suitable candidates.
  • Upsider.ai's AI-based scoring engine and platform use machine learning and data science to help hiring teams quickly identify and engage the right talent.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.