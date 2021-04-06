Greenbrier slides down 7% post Q2 revenue miss

  • Greenbrier Companies (GBX -7.3%) reported Q2 revenue decline of 52.6% Y/Y to $295.62M, due to 37% fewer deliveries reflecting weak demand.
  • Segment revenues: Manufacturing $202.09M (-58.7% Y/Y); Wheels, Repair & Parts $71.62M (-21.5% Y/Y); and Leasing & Services $21.91M (-48.7% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Gross margin declined by 785 bps to 6%.
  • Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was negative $1.28M, compared to $23.18M a year ago.
  • Reported operating loss of $27.72M, compared to profit of $38.44M a year ago.
  • Q2 new railcar orders for 3,800 units valued at over $440M. Deliveries were 2,100 units, a 1.8x book-to-bill.
  • Diversified new railcar backlog as of February 28, 2021 was 24,900 units with an estimated value of $2.5B.
  • Net cash used in operating activities YTD $94.77M, compared to $133.17M a year ago.
  • Liquidity of $708M, includes $593M in cash and $115M of available borrowing capacity.
  • Greenbrier expects the second half of fiscal 2021 to be stronger than the first half, reflecting increased production rates and stronger activity across the business. The recently-announced joint venture complements Greenbrier's existing commercial platform and will create stable, tax-advantaged cash flows, reducing exposure to the new railcar order and delivery cycle.
  • "We believe that there remains some upside in rails here in 2021, but would not commit fresh money unless shares fall to the $30 range," mentions SA contributor Quad 7 Capital, with Bullish rating.
  • Previously: Greenbrier EPS beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (April 6)
  • Previously: Greenbrier declares $0.27 dividend (April 6)
