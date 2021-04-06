XPO Logistics appoints Baris Oran as CFO for GXO Logistics spin-off
Apr. 06, 2021 11:29 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)XPOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics (XPO +0.3%) has appointed Baris Oran as chief financial officer of GXO Logistics, the intended spin-off of company’s logistics business, effective May 2021.
- Most recently, Oran served as CFO of the Sabanci Group, one of Turkey’s largest publicly traded companies.
- Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re pleased that our planned spin-off will have a strong, hands-on finance leader. Baris is a high-impact CFO with a track record of aligning finance organizations with strategy to support value creation. Our GXO leadership team now has five world-class executives, with more to follow.”
- In December 2020, XPO announced spin off of its logistics business as a separate, publicly traded company.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.