XPO Logistics appoints Baris Oran as CFO for GXO Logistics spin-off

Apr. 06, 2021 11:29 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)XPOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • XPO Logistics (XPO +0.3%) has appointed Baris Oran as chief financial officer of GXO Logistics, the intended spin-off of company’s logistics business, effective May 2021.
  • Most recently, Oran served as CFO of the Sabanci Group, one of Turkey’s largest publicly traded companies.
  • Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re pleased that our planned spin-off will have a strong, hands-on finance leader. Baris is a high-impact CFO with a track record of aligning finance organizations with strategy to support value creation. Our GXO leadership team now has five world-class executives, with more to follow.”
  • In December 2020, XPO announced spin off of its logistics business as a separate, publicly traded company.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.