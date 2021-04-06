Conagra Brands picks ex-Coco-Cola executive for chief strategy officer
Apr. 06, 2021 12:25 PM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)CAGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Conagra Brands (CAG +0.7%) appointed Chaly Jo Moyen as Chief Strategy Officer and President, Foodservice & International, effective Apr. 12.
- Besides creating, executing and sustaining the organization's strategic initiatives, she will also be responsible for Conagra's International business segment, bringing the company's brands to consumers outside of the U.S., as well as its Foodservice division to distribute its products to restaurants, retailers, commercial customers and other foodservice suppliers.
- Moyen joins Conagra post her 15 years tenure at the Coca-Cola, where most recently she served as SVP, Decision Science and Insights for Coca-Cola North America.