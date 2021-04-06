Emergent plant at center of vaccine troubles had issues in the past - NYT
Apr. 06, 2021
- A scathing article in The New York Times on a troubled Emergent BioSciences (NYSE:EBS) plant where two COVID-19 vaccines were produced found that the site was ill-equipped to handle such an undertaking and had persistent cleanliness issues.
- The piece, based on interviews with former federal officials and company employees, found that Emergent had not followed basic industry protocol in its manufacturing, and ignored missteps, even as it received $163M from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to upgrade its Baltimore facility.
- That plant was chosen by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to produce their respective COVID-19 vaccines. However, in light of a recent mix-up at the facility that rendered 15M doses of J&J's vaccine useless, the Biden administration put J&J in charge of production and stopped AstraZeneca from using the facility.
- An FDA inspection of the plant in April 2020 found that employees were not sufficiently trained in current good manufacturing practices.
