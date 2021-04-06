Amarin outlines marketing strategy for Vazkepa in Europe
Apr. 06, 2021 12:47 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)AMRNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Following the EU approval for Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) to treat high-risk cardiovascular patients, Amarin Corporation (AMRN -1.7%) today updated on its plans for the commercial launch of the treatment in the region.
- The market launch will be rolled out in Germany before the end of Q3 2021 preceded by the pre-launch product and disease state awareness programs with the support of 150 sales personnel.
- Amarin has already started the training of sales representatives for this purpose aiming for awareness programs to start by mid-Q2 2021.
- Their activities will be supported by various forms of market education, including digital outreach and omnichannel engagement for key stakeholders, the company said in the statement.
- In the months ahead, Amarin plans to file dossiers in 10 European countries seeking market access (reimbursements) for Vazkepa.
- In late March, the company announced that 15 global organizations or medical societies recommend icosapent ethyl for cardiovascular risk reduction.