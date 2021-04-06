Amarin outlines marketing strategy for Vazkepa in Europe

  • Following the EU approval for Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) to treat high-risk cardiovascular patients, Amarin Corporation (AMRN -1.7%) today updated on its plans for the commercial launch of the treatment in the region.
  • The market launch will be rolled out in Germany before the end of Q3 2021 preceded by the pre-launch product and disease state awareness programs with the support of 150 sales personnel.
  • Amarin has already started the training of sales representatives for this purpose aiming for awareness programs to start by mid-Q2 2021.
  • Their activities will be supported by various forms of market education, including digital outreach and omnichannel engagement for key stakeholders, the company said in the statement.
  • In the months ahead, Amarin plans to file dossiers in 10 European countries seeking market access (reimbursements) for Vazkepa.
  • In late March, the company announced that 15 global organizations or medical societies recommend icosapent ethyl for cardiovascular risk reduction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.