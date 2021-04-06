Boardwalk REIT portfolio occupancy stays steady, rent collection improves

  • Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust's (OTCPK:BOWFF -0.4%) stabilized portfolio occupancy rises to 95.7% as of April 1 from 95.0% as of March 1.
  • In the past six months, the occupancy hit a low of 94.8% as of Jan. 1 and a high of 95.8% at Nov. 1, 2020.
  • Rental revenue collection increased to 98.8% at March-end vs. 98.4% at the end of February and 98.0% at the end of November.
  • "Boardwalk's move-ins exceeded move-outs in the months of January, February and March which have led to a significant 100 basis point gain in occupancy to 95.7%," said Boardwalk REIT Chairman and CEO Sam Kolias.
  • Occupied rent has stayed relatively stable from November 2020 to February 2021, the most recent month that the REIT provided rent figures for. February's occupied rent of C$1,189 compares with C$1,190 in January and C$1,187 in November.
  • Boardwalk REIT will release Q1 results after the close on May 13 and will hold its earnings call on May 14 at 11:00 AM ET.
