Lamb Weston Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2021 1:04 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)LWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-32.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $819.94M (-12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.