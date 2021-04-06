MSC Industrial Direct Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $778.06M (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.