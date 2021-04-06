RPM Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2021 1:05 PM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)RPMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- RPM (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RPM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.