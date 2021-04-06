Simply Good Foods Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 06, 2021 1:06 PM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)SMPLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $230.03M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMPL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.