BofA picks winners as REITs move beyond COVID recovery, to mid-cycle
Apr. 06, 2021 1:27 PM ETARE, BRX, COLD, DRE, EQIX, EXR, UDRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, BofA had already weighed in on the likely impacts for commercial real estate - noting that those with exposure to technology and essentials were in better position, and that it expected broad migration trends to favor moves toward the Southeast and secondary cities, away from the Northeast.
- That meant that REITs in Industrial, Infrastructure, Manufactured Housing, Storage and Single-Family were in best position to weather the pandemic.
- In an update to those thoughts, BofA says expectations have largely played out even if there aren't as many "new" changes occurring - but rather acceleration of some pre-pandemic trends (including not only the migration it mentioned but also omnichannel retailing, tenant warehouse investment for inventory management, employer work flexibility focused on wellness, and demand for highest-quality office space).
- Following the fast "recovery" regime, it's turning its attention mid-cycle "where typically capex outpaces consumption, rates rise, and good inflation picks up." The reopening trade is mainly priced in for RETIs, it notes.
- That means resetting 2022 as the base case year to figure out who can grow beyond the recovery trade, it says.
- Some sectors may take years to recover from COVID-19 damage, BofA says: Core fundamentals in Malls and Coastal Office (particularly NYC and San Francisco) may not recover to pre-pandemic levels until "2024 at best."
- Pricing power is critical to mid-cycle, but demand uncertainty is fogging which of those player will be able to raise rents in the next few years or longer.
- Ultimately worst positioned among REITs for the mid-cycle are Offices and Malls, BofA says, with Healthcare and Net Lease not far behind.
- That means Industrial, Self Storage, Data Centers and Single Family are in good position in the reset.
- And that updates BofA's top picks in the sector (tickers alphabetical): Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE; BofA's price objective of $206 implies 20% upside); Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX); Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD); Duke Realty (DRE; where BofA's price target of $50 implies 16.4% upside); Equinix (EQIX; an $865 target implies 26% upside); Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR); and UDR (target of $51 implies 16.6% upside).