Global M&A powers to record volume in Q1, with Goldman tops in M&A revenue
  • Global M&A activity jumped 114% Y/Y in Q1, reaching a record volume of $1.43T, according to Dealogic.
  • Deals with value exceeding $1B totaled $1.06T, a record high, with the largest deal being Verizon Communication's $45.5B acquisition of spectrum mobile licenses of the FCC.

Source: Dealogic

  • In the investment banking league tables, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) lead with global M&A revenue of $934M, according to Dealogic followed by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) with $637M; by transaction dollar volume, it was the same two banks in the same order — Goldman with $413.6B in deals and JPMorgan with $3017.1B in transactions.
  • For boutique banks, Centerview Partners held first place with $202M in global M&SA revenue followed by Evercore (NYSE:EVR) with $194M; by volume, Evercore moved to the top spot with $125.0B of deals and PJT Partners came in second with $51.8B in deals.

Tech reigns

  • Technology accounted for the most deals in global M&A — 81 with value of $234.5B of all >$1B deals, followed by telecom at $148.5B and healthcare at $96.5B.

  • By region, U.S. targets accounted for more than 55% of all high-value deals, totaling $583.6B in volume, followed by the U.K. at $70.1B and China at $64.0B.
  • For U.S. M&A rankings by revenue, Goldman raked in $660M and JPMorgan brought in $390M; by volume Goldman worked on $339.4B of deals while Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) worked on $199.1B of transactions.

SPAC surge

  • SPAC-related deals helped drive M&A activity in Q1, continuing the trend that only gained momentum in 2020. Q1 U.S. de-SPAC targeted volume was $164.9B, close to the total volume for the full-year 2020 of $184.5B.
  • Dealogic expects the de-SPAC trend to continue as 275 SPAC IPOs filed in Q1 2021 and only three de-SPAC combinations announced.

Source: Dealogic.

