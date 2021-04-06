Walgreens Boots Alliance earns no upgrade from BofA despite guidance raise

  • Compared to the ~3.0% rise in the S&P 500, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA -1.5%) has climbed ~7.2% since the company lifted its FY21 guidance with second-quarter results announced last week.
  • Notwithstanding the COVID-related uncertainty in H2 FY21, the company has upped its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance to mid-to-high single-digit growth from the earlier single-digit growth.
  • With Q2 FY21 results beating the consensus, the analysts at Bank of America observe a lack of clarity over the guidance raise questioning the size of the H2 FY21 upside compared to the previous estimate.
  • Citing FY21 uncertainty due to COVID-related headwinds and expected tailwinds, Michael Cherny and the team think the $5.14 EPS estimate for FY22 as ‘prudent’ based on management comments and a ‘reasonable mid-single digit “normalized” growth rate.’
  • The firm reiterates the underperform rating and the price target of $47.00 per share for the stock implying a ~17.3% downside to the last close.
  • Despite a bullish view of authors, Walgreens Boots Alliance had its quant rating on Seeking Alpha changed to neutral at the end of March.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.