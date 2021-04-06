Walgreens Boots Alliance earns no upgrade from BofA despite guidance raise
Apr. 06, 2021 2:25 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)WBABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Compared to the ~3.0% rise in the S&P 500, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA -1.5%) has climbed ~7.2% since the company lifted its FY21 guidance with second-quarter results announced last week.
- Notwithstanding the COVID-related uncertainty in H2 FY21, the company has upped its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance to mid-to-high single-digit growth from the earlier single-digit growth.
- With Q2 FY21 results beating the consensus, the analysts at Bank of America observe a lack of clarity over the guidance raise questioning the size of the H2 FY21 upside compared to the previous estimate.
- Citing FY21 uncertainty due to COVID-related headwinds and expected tailwinds, Michael Cherny and the team think the $5.14 EPS estimate for FY22 as ‘prudent’ based on management comments and a ‘reasonable mid-single digit “normalized” growth rate.’
- The firm reiterates the underperform rating and the price target of $47.00 per share for the stock implying a ~17.3% downside to the last close.
- Despite a bullish view of authors, Walgreens Boots Alliance had its quant rating on Seeking Alpha changed to neutral at the end of March.