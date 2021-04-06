Crocs rallies after new footwear collection deal with Vera Bradley
Apr. 06, 2021 2:28 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX), VRAVRA, CROXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Vera Bradley (VRA +3.0%) and Crocs (CROX +3.6%) announce a new partnership with an exclusive footwear collection debuting today.
- The Vera Bradley + Crocs collection is said to combine Vera Bradley’s signature bright patterned designs with Crocs’ style and innovation. The collection will feature Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog and a new style, the Kadee Sandal.
- “Encouraging individuality and self-expression are hallmarks of the Crocs brand and Vera Bradley is the perfect partner to embolden our consumers to feel more comfortable in their own shoes," says Crocs marketing exec Emily Sly
- Source: Press Release
- Shares of Crocs are having a solid day after the VRA development. Last month, it was a Justin Bieber partnership that pushed up the stock.