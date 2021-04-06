Omnicom announces multi-year agreement with Allianz

Apr. 06, 2021 2:41 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)OMCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Omnicom Group (OMC +1.8%) has signed a multi-year agreement with Allianz, where Omnicom will offer creative solutions to activate the global brand strategy for the more than 70 countries Allianz operates in.
  • Allianz's quick growth highlights its amounting strength, and the company has set a goal to become a Top 25 brand by 2025.
  • Omnicom will kick off its creative solutions for Allianz in Q2 2021.
  • "With the full power of Omnicom being tapped, we're ready to help Allianz continue building prominence worldwide." said Asit Mehra, Executive VP at Omnicom Group.
