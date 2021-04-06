Precision BioSciences announces CEO transition plan

  • Precision BioSciences (DTIL -10.2%) is trading lower today after the company announced the initiation of a public search for a new CEO with the exit of the current CEO and its co-founder Matt Kane.
  • Mr. Kane is expected to perform his current leadership duties as well as serve as a board member until a successor is identified.
  • To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Kane will also serve as an advisor for a particular time after a suitable candidate is identified, Precision BioSciences said in a statement.
  • In January, the company struck an in vivo gene editing research and license agreement with Eli Lilly.
  • The collaboration is a ‘significant positive’ argued Seeking Alpha contributor, Bret Jensen in a recent bullish thesis on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.