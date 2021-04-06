Precision BioSciences announces CEO transition plan
Apr. 06, 2021 2:53 PM ETPrecision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)DTILBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Precision BioSciences (DTIL -10.2%) is trading lower today after the company announced the initiation of a public search for a new CEO with the exit of the current CEO and its co-founder Matt Kane.
- Mr. Kane is expected to perform his current leadership duties as well as serve as a board member until a successor is identified.
- To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Kane will also serve as an advisor for a particular time after a suitable candidate is identified, Precision BioSciences said in a statement.
- In January, the company struck an in vivo gene editing research and license agreement with Eli Lilly.
- The collaboration is a ‘significant positive’ argued Seeking Alpha contributor, Bret Jensen in a recent bullish thesis on the stock.