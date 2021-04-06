Tenable forms strategic partnership with endpoint management platform HCL BigFix

Apr. 06, 2021 3:16 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)TENBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Launching a new strategic partnership, Tenable.sc (NASDAQ:TENB) for on-premises vulnerability management with HCL BigFix's Insights for Vulnerability Remediation application to identify and correlate vulnerabilities, prioritize based on risk, and remediate the issues.
  • “Many organizations try to tackle the vulnerability overload problem without the proper insight or workflows needed to ensure the most business-critical issues are addressed first. This leaves dangerous flaws unpatched for far too long,” says Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “Our strategic partnership with HCL BigFix is tackling this problem at its core by bringing our best-of-class solutions together to streamline vulnerability response workflows with risk-based insights.”
  • The integration is now available for Tenable.sc.
  • Source: Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.