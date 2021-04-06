Tenable forms strategic partnership with endpoint management platform HCL BigFix
Apr. 06, 2021 3:16 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)TENBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Launching a new strategic partnership, Tenable.sc (NASDAQ:TENB) for on-premises vulnerability management with HCL BigFix's Insights for Vulnerability Remediation application to identify and correlate vulnerabilities, prioritize based on risk, and remediate the issues.
- “Many organizations try to tackle the vulnerability overload problem without the proper insight or workflows needed to ensure the most business-critical issues are addressed first. This leaves dangerous flaws unpatched for far too long,” says Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “Our strategic partnership with HCL BigFix is tackling this problem at its core by bringing our best-of-class solutions together to streamline vulnerability response workflows with risk-based insights.”
- The integration is now available for Tenable.sc.
- Source: Press release.