Aditx’ AditxtScore for COVID-19 offered by HealthBar in Michigan
Apr. 06, 2021 3:48 PM ETAditxt, Inc. (ADTX)ADTX, KBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Aditx Therapeutics (ADTX +14.1%) announced that the healthcare services company HealthBar will offer AditxtScore for COVID-19 across the state of Michigan.
- HealthBar with services such as drive-thru and concierge COVID-19 testing, including rapid, PCR, antibody, and antigen tests, will now offer AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 as an immune monitoring service for consumers and employer clients.
- The specimens collected by HealthBar will be processed at Aditxt's CLIA-certified AditxtScore Center in Virginia.
- Launched in February as a Lab Developed Test, AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Platform is designed to form a more complete view of an individual’s infection and immunity status as regards the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Ahead of a potential 510(NYSE:K) application, Aditx has already filed for an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) with the FDA for AditxtScore for COVID-19.