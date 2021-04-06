Anterix gains on report of likely Evergy 900 MHz contract
Apr. 06, 2021
- Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) rose after Craig-Hallum said a new FCC filing by Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) indicated the utility revealed its plans for 900 MHz broadband system.
- The filing indicated that Evergy was seeking a waiver to allow it to begin the immediate overhaul of its "outdated and unreliable analog communications system," according to Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton, who reiterated his buy rating and $100 price target.
- Sutton highlights that Evergy signed a frequency exchange agreement with Anterix in May 2020 to "expeditiously" clear the band, though it didn't sign a contract at the time.
