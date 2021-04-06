U.S. to consider boycott of Beijing Olympics
Apr. 06, 2021 3:58 PM ETCMCSA, DISCA, TWTRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor208 Comments
- The U.S. is considering a joint boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, confirms the State Department.
- "A coordinated approach will not only be in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners," says State spokesman Ned Price.
- The U.S. has been pressuring China for using coercion and aggression to "systematically erode autonomy" in Hong Kong, undercutting democracy in Taiwan, abusing human rights in Xinjiang and asserting maritime claims in the South China Sea.
- No final decision on the Olympic Games set for February 4-20, 2021 has been made by the Biden Administration.
- NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are the two broadcasters that could lose the most if the Winter Olympics are canceled. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has a content partnership with NBC Olympics that runs through the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the Winter Games in Beijing.