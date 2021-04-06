Smart Global Holdings reports FQ2 beats, upside outlook
Apr. 06, 2021 4:16 PM ETSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)SGHBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) shares are up 3.3% after hours after the company topped fiscal Q2 estimates with $304M in revenue, up 12% on the year, and $0.87, seven cents ahead of consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 39% Y/Y to $31M.
- “The Intelligent Platform Solutions business, formerly referred to as Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions, grew sales 30% quarter over quarter, and when coupled with the newly acquired Cree LED, illustrates the continued progress of a growing and diversified SGH.," says CEO Mark Adams.
- For FQ3, SGH expects net sales of $400-430M (consensus: $314.01M), non-GAAP EPS of $1-1.20 (consensus: $0.90), and gross margin of 19-21%.
- Press release.