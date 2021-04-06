Amazon's Bezos supports corporate tax increase in Biden's infrastructure plan
Apr. 06, 2021 4:23 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor247 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos issues a statement supporting President Biden's $2T infrastructure plan and the corporate tax rate increase included in the plan.
- Full statement: "We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure. Both Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure in the past, and it’s the right time to work together to make this happen. We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides—both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate). We look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution that maintains or enhances U.S. competitiveness."
- While introducing the infrastructure plan last week, Biden called out Amazon for using federal tax loopholes to avoid paying taxes.