MoneyGram names Hilary Jackson chief operating officer
Apr. 06, 2021 MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)
- MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) names Hilary Jackson as chief operating officer as of April 26, 2021 as the cross-border P2P payments and money transfer company accelerates its digital transformation.
- She joins the company from Selene Holdings where she served as COO. Before that, she held multiple executive roles at Capital One, including head of technology for Top of House Product within Capital One's Financial Services division and head of Home Loans Servicing.
- "Hilary's strong track record of success leading technology and operations functions in the financial services sector will be critical to helping MoneyGram continue to lead the evolution of digital P2P payments and mobilize the movement of money," said MoneyGram Chairman and CEO Alex Holmes.
- Jackson succeeds Kamila Chytil, who left the company on March 19, as COO.