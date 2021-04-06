Homology Medicines proposes $50M capital raise
Apr. 06, 2021 4:31 PM ETHomology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX)FIXXBy: SA News Team
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) announces that the company intends to offer and sell $50M of shares in an underwritten public offering.
- Expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5M shares.
- Intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, to continue to advance its lead gene therapy candidate, HMI-102, for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults through the ongoing Phase 2 pheNIX clinical trial, among other things.
- Shares down nearly 9% after market.