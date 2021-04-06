Finance of America names new CFO on its second day as a public company
Apr. 06, 2021 4:35 PM ETFinance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA)FOABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Finance of America (NYSE:FOA), which started trading publicly yesterday through a SPAC deal, appoints Johan Gericke as executive vice president, chief financial officer.
- Gericke comes to the company from Capital One, where he spent 10 years in a number of leadership roles, most recently as chief of staff to the Commercial Banking division. He has also been CFO for the Commercial Banking division and CFO for the Retail Banking division.
- "His corporate finance expertise will serve Finance of America well during this exciting time as we transition to a public company," said CEO Patricia Cook in a statement.
- Today, FOA shares gave back most of the gains achieved on its first day of trading as a public company.
