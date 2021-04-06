IIOT-OXYS names new interim technology chief
Apr. 06, 2021
- IIOT-OXYS (OTCPK:ITOX) announces that Chandran Seshagiri has been appointed as the company's new interim chief technology officer in addition to continue in the role of Board's chairman.
- Tony Coufal, former CTO since past 3 years, has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.
- "This transition of leadership in our CTO position reflects the greater focus the company is placing on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in its business model," says CEO Cliff Emmons.
