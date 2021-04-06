IIOT-OXYS names new interim technology chief

Apr. 06, 2021 5:26 PM ETIIOT-OXYS, Inc. (ITOX)ITOXBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • IIOT-OXYS (OTCPK:ITOX) announces that Chandran Seshagiri has been appointed as the company's new interim chief technology officer in addition to continue in the role of Board's chairman.
  • Tony Coufal, former CTO since past 3 years, has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.
  • "This transition of leadership in our CTO position reflects the greater focus the company is placing on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in its business model," says CEO Cliff Emmons.
  • Market close, Nasdaq, S&P 500 snap three-session win streaks; Dow Jones also falls
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.