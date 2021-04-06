U.S. crude supply fell 2.6M barrels last week, API says
Apr. 06, 2021 6:15 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCOM, USO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 2.62M barrels of oil for the week ending April 2.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 4.55M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 2.81M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 84K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 700K barrels last week, according to IHS Markit.
- May WTI crude (CL1:COM) recently was at $59.29/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $59.33/bbl.
- USO -0.2% after-hours.