U.S. crude supply fell 2.6M barrels last week, API says

Apr. 06, 2021 6:15 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCOM, USO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 2.62M barrels of oil for the week ending April 2.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 4.55M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 2.81M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 84K barrels.
  • Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 700K barrels last week, according to IHS Markit.
  • May WTI crude (CL1:COM) recently was at $59.29/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $59.33/bbl.
  • USO -0.2% after-hours.
