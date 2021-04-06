Southern sees greenhouse gas reduction goals moving ahead of schedule
- Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) says its system reduced greenhouse gas emissions 52% from 2007 levels, exceeding its 2030 goal to reduce GHG emissions by 50%, and expects to achieve its interim GHG reduction goal "significantly ahead of schedule."
- Southern says its intermediate 2030 goal is part of the system's target to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.
- While emissions reductions may fluctuate ~50% in the next few years depending on demand, weather and other factors, Southern expects its system will sustainably achieve 50% reduction or greater by 2025 or possibly sooner.
- The company says the 52% reduction in 2020 reflects lower utilization of the system's coal generating fleet, partially influenced by lower demand due to mild weather and the pandemic.
- Southern recently agreed to buy a majority stake in the 300 MW Deuel Harvest Wind Farm in South Dakota, the company's 14th wind project.