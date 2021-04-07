Canadian Natural, Cenovus plan new GHG targets but no pivot to renewables

  • Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), two of Canada's biggest oil producers, said today they will set new goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while sticking with their core businesses.
  • Canadian Natural corporate emissions cutting goal will be announced during Q2, but it has already cut carbon intensity per barrel by 18% during 2016-20, President Tim McKay told the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium.
  • The company will "stick with what we know and what we're good at," McKay said, adding it does not plan major investments in renewable energy. "There's going to be a need for oil long-term."
  • Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix said his company also plans new emissions cutting targets and might invest in renewable power partnerships, but "don't look for us to become a late-entrant renewable power developer."
  • Also, Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) CFO Alister Cowan said the company is on track to achieve its goal of cutting the emissions intensity of production by 30% from 2014 levels by 2030.
  • Canadian Natural Resources is "a fairly low risk way to obtain double-digit returns over the next couple of years," Brant Munro writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.