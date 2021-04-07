Canadian Natural, Cenovus plan new GHG targets but no pivot to renewables
Apr. 06, 2021 9:21 PM ETCanadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), CVE, SUCNQ, CVE, SUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), two of Canada's biggest oil producers, said today they will set new goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while sticking with their core businesses.
- Canadian Natural corporate emissions cutting goal will be announced during Q2, but it has already cut carbon intensity per barrel by 18% during 2016-20, President Tim McKay told the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium.
- The company will "stick with what we know and what we're good at," McKay said, adding it does not plan major investments in renewable energy. "There's going to be a need for oil long-term."
- Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix said his company also plans new emissions cutting targets and might invest in renewable power partnerships, but "don't look for us to become a late-entrant renewable power developer."
- Also, Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) CFO Alister Cowan said the company is on track to achieve its goal of cutting the emissions intensity of production by 30% from 2014 levels by 2030.
