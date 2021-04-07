FDA Advisory Committee votes in favor of TransMedics' OCS Heart System
Apr. 07, 2021
- TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) announces that the FDA Advisory Panel has issued a favorable vote in support of approval of the OCS Heart System.
- The panel voted 12 to 5, with 1 abstaining, that the benefits of the OCS Heart System outweigh its risks.
- With respect to reasonable assurance that the OCS Heart System is effective, The panel voted 10 to 6, with 2 abstaining.
- The panel voted 9 to 7, with 2 abstaining, that there is reasonable assurance of the OCS Heart System's safety.
- While the FDA will consider the opinions and recommendations expressed at the Advisory Committee, the Agency will make a decision on the approval of premarket approval application for the use of OCS Heart System for donor hearts after completing the review of application.
- In the wake of AdCom meeting, TMDX has garnered positive opinions from analysts.
- Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings upgraded the stock from Positive ➝ Outperform and upped the PT from $44.00 ➝ $49.00.
- On March 15, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills reiterated Buy rating and boosted the PT to $79 from $46, stating "2021 is expected to be a transformational year with the expected FDA PMA approvals for both OCS Heart and OCS Liver, adding to the already approved OCS Lung.
- Earlier in March, Morgan Stanley raised the PT from $16.00 ➝ $38.00 with Equal Weight rating.
- On March 2, Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia rated TMDX as Outperform and raised the price target to $40 from $25.
- TMDX has gained ~26% over the past month. Wall Street sell-siders are Bullish with PT of $48.40 whereas, Quant Rating is Neutral. Shares remain halted.
