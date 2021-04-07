FDA AdCom to review FibroGen's roxadustat application on July 15
Apr. 07, 2021 2:43 AM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN), AKBAFGEN, AZN, AKBABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- After FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares collapsed 28% after-hours in reaction to certain disclosures of safety analyses from the roxadustat program, the FDA has tentatively scheduled a Cardiovascular and Renal Drug Advisory Committee (CRDAC) on July 15, 2021 to review the New Drug Application (NDA) for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients on dialysis and not on dialysis.
- The NDA submission was supported by results from Phase 3 program encompassing more than 8,000 patients.
- Roxadustat is approved and launched in China and Japan for the anemia of CKD. FibroGen and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are collaborating on the development of roxadustat for anemia in U.S., in Australia/New Zealand, and Southeast Asia as well.
- In addition, Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) rose 12% after-hours on rival Fibrogen’s drug data disclosure. See below total return performance of FGEN over the past year vs peers developing kidney drug.
- Last month, Akebia submitted NDA seeking approval for Vadadustat for treatment of anemia due to CKD.