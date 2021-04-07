Verint raises $275M through convertible senior notes offering
Apr. 07, 2021 5:34 AM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT)VRNTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Verint (NASDAQ:VRNT) Systems (VRNT) has priced upsized private offering of $275M (from $250M) of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due April 15, 2026 (or up to $315M if the initial purchasers exercise their option).
- Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.
- Net proceeds to be ~$267M (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option), a portion of which will be used to pay the costs of the capped call transactions and the remainder with the net proceeds from the issuance of $200M of Series B convertible preferred stock to an affiliate of Apax Partners will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under existing credit facility, to repay certain amounts owing under interest rate swap agreements, to repurchase ~1.06M shares and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on April 9.