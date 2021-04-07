Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Parisco AS

Apr. 07, 2021 5:38 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)AJGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has acquired Norway-based Parisco AS for undisclosed terms.
  • Founded in 2001, Parisco is a marine and energy broker serving contractors, offshore service vessels, exploration and production, shipping, passenger vessels and renewable energy clients.
  • "Parisco is a high-quality marine insurance specialist known and respected by our Bergvall colleagues in Norway for 20 years. Their union will deliver outstanding capabilities to our customers across the marine, energy and renewables sectors in Norway," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.