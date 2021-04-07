Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Parisco AS
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has acquired Norway-based Parisco AS for undisclosed terms.
- Founded in 2001, Parisco is a marine and energy broker serving contractors, offshore service vessels, exploration and production, shipping, passenger vessels and renewable energy clients.
- "Parisco is a high-quality marine insurance specialist known and respected by our Bergvall colleagues in Norway for 20 years. Their union will deliver outstanding capabilities to our customers across the marine, energy and renewables sectors in Norway," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.