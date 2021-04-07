Tesla's cameras in cars not activated outside North America - Weibo
Apr. 07, 2021 5:49 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLA, WBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor45 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says that cameras inside its cars are not activated outside of North America on its social media page on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), China's Twitter-like social media site - Reuters.
- Last month, Tesla faced scrutiny in China where the military banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes and housing compounds on fear of sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles.
- “Even in the United States, car owners can freely choose whether to turn on its use. Tesla is equipped with a network security system with world-leading security levels to ensure user privacy protection,” the company wrote on Weibo.