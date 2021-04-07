American Finance trust receives 99% of rent due for Q1
Apr. 07, 2021 American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN)
- American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) announces that 99% of the original cash rent due for Q1 has been received as of Apr. 1, 2021, including nearly 100% of the rent due in the single-tenant portfolio.
- "Rent collection continued to increase for the third consecutive quarter across AFIN's portfolio of necessity-retail tenants and has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The well-located and high quality centers in our multi-tenant portfolio are generating leasing demand from new and existing tenants, and our recently expanded team of asset managers delivered strong cash collection and leasing results in the first quarter," says Michael Weil, CEO.