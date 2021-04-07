Knight-Swift Transportation boosts driver pay
Apr. 07, 2021 7:04 AM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)KNXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) says it boosted driver pay and increased independent contractor contract rates.
- In addition to multiple pay increases and incentives over the last six months, effective the first week of April, 2021, over-the-road company drivers at Knight and Swift received another 2 cent per mile pay increase. Depending on individual experience level, experienced drivers can now start above $.50 per mile, and in some regions of the country, certain jobs can start above $.60 per mile.
- Knight-Swift says it has quietly been increasing pay at an unprecedented pace for several years across its brands. The company notes that it also continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year refreshing and advancing its fleet and making facility enhancements.
- Source: Press Release
- Stephens kept KNX rated at Buy last week even as it lowered the ratings on several of its peers.