Textainer priced 6M depositary shares offering
Apr. 07, 2021 7:04 AM ETTextainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)TGHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Textainer (NYSE:TGH) priced its 6M depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, par value $0.01 per share and $25K liquidation preference per share, for public offering price of $150M.
- Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including the purchase of additional containers.
- Offer expected to close on Apr.13.
- The company plans to list the depositary shares on NYSE under the symbol, 'TGH PRA'.
- Shares trading 0.97% down premarket